In East Sussex, a pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision in Eastbourne.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Reports of delays due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on B2106 Grand Parade both ways around Cavendish Place.”

East Sussex Highways has put in place an emergency road closure on Military Road in Rye ‘due to a landslide’.

A social media post read: “We will provide further information once it becomes available following an inspection of the area.”

Meanwhile, the existing closure on Southview Drive, Uckfield will ‘extend overnight tonight’ to enable resurfacing to be started ‘prior to rain forecasted for a few days’.

"Access will be maintained for residents however there may be delays,” East Sussex Highways said.

"The road will remain open tomorrow, February 21.”

Elsewhere in East Sussex, the AA has reported delays on the A27, eastbound between A27 (Glynde turn off) and A27 (Charleston Farmhouse turn off).

There are also delays due to an earlier stalled vehicle on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound at A28 Westfield Lane.

In West Sussex, a three-car collision has been reported in Billingshurst.

An AA report read: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, three cars involved on B2133 Adversane Lane both ways around Marringdean Road.”

A road in Copthorne, near Crawley, is also partially blocked.

The AA has reported: “Partially blocked, delays and traffic problem on B2036 Balcombe Road Southbound near Healthy Farm Pub.”

Elsewhere in the county, delays are said to be building on A280 Southbound at A27 Arundel Road (Angmering / Clapham junction).

An AA report for the Adur area read: “Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

Over in Surrey, delays are said to be easing on M25 anticlockwise between J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey) and M25 (Cobham Services).