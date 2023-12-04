Here is your morning travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Monday, December 4.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four fire engines were called to an incident in West Hill Road, St Leonards-on-Sea at 7.15am.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire has been extinguished and the incident has been scaled down to two fire engines in attendance. Crews are checking for hotspots to ensure the fire is completely out. Please avoid the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the Hastings area, ‘urgent roadworks’ are ongoing on Pett Level Road between 9.30am and 3.15pm That’s according to bus company Stagecoach, which reported that its 101 services are diverting via the service 100 route, adding: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In Stone Cross, AA Traffic News has reported ‘increasing delays’ on the A27 westbound – towards the A22 Golden Jubilee roundabout.

Meanwhile, Alfriston Road is ‘just passable’ due to flooding, both ways from Lullington Road to A27 (Drusilla's Roundabout). The AA said ‘traffic is coping well’.

Delays are reportedly building on the A27 at Selmeston – and at A26 (Beddingham roundabout) – due to rush hour traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In West Sussex, the A264 is partially blocked both ways from Tower Road to A2220 Horsham Road in Crawley – due to a broken-down vehicle. The AA said there is queuing traffic in the area and motorists should ‘approach with care’.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Elsewhere in Crawley, the AA reported ‘severe delays’ on A264 Crawley Road, eastbound, between B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout) and Rookfield Road.

In Horley, two cars have reportedly collided on A23 Airport Way – ‘both ways at Gatwick Way (Airport Way roundabout)’. The AA said ‘traffic is coping well’.

A road traffic collision has been reported on the A259 in Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An AA report read: “Reports ofcrash, two cars involved on A259 both ways at B2187 Mill Lane. Traffic is coping well.”

However, ‘severe delays’ are said to be increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane, eastbound, between A259 and Church Lane.

In Lancing, roadworks are in place for the Monday morning commute on the A27 eastbound, just before Lancing Manor Roundabout.

Rush hour delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Shoreham Bypass, eastbound, between Dankton Lane and Coombes Road (Lancing College Traffic Lights).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Washington, the AA said delays are increasing on A24 London Road, northbound, between A24 and A283 The Pike. There is also traffic congestion on the A272 – both ways at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout), with the ‘usual delays heading into Cowfold’.

Over in Surrey, a lane is blocked on the exit ramp on M25 anticlockwise at J6 A22 (Godstone) ‘due to stalled vehicle’. Traffic is said to be coping well.

In Guildford, there is reportedly slow traffic on The Chase both ways at St John's Road – ‘in the construction area’.

A further AA report read: “Queueing traffic on M25 both ways at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Congestion to a mile before Cobham Services clockwise, to J11 Chertsey anticlockwise, and the A3 northbound from Wisley Gardens. In the construction area.”

On the railway line, industrial action is continuing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Rail wrote: “We will be running an amended timetable with fewer services. Trains will start later and finish earlier than usual.”

A spokesperson added: “Due to heavy rain flooding parts of the railway between Haywards Heath and Brighton, trains running through the area will have to run at a reduced speed. You can use your normal route but services may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.”

In Surrey, a ‘problem with the station lighting’ was reported at Leatherhead this morning.

A Southern Rail social media post at 6.30am read: “Services are unable to call at the station until there is daylight. The first train expected to call at the station is the 7.32am service to Horsham.”