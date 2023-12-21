Here is your evening travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Thursday, December 21.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic sources have reported multiple incidents this evening.

In Peacehaven, Firle Road is reportedly partly blocked both ways due to an accident ‘involving a vehicle and a pedestrian’. Heavy traffic has been reported around Roderick Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also delays on the A27 in Brighton. An AA Traffic News report read: “A27 partly blocked eastbound with a broken down vehicle before Coldean Lane.”

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

People travelling in Brighton City Centre tonight are also advised to expect delays due to the Burning the Clocks parade, which starts at 6pm. There are ‘various road closures’ planned for the event.

Over in West Sussex, the A283 at Northchapel, near Petworth, is partially blocked because of an oil spillage.

An AA report read: “Partially blocked and delays due to oil spillage on A283 both ways from Shillinglee Road to Valentines Lea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In East Grinstead, Wilderwick Road is reportedly partly blocked both ways ‘due to a fallen tree’ near South Lodge House.

No incidents have been reported on the railway line in Sussex but Southern Rail has informed commuters of ‘a problem with the station lighting’ at Ockley station in Surrey.

"Services cannot stop at this station until further notice,” a social media statement read.

"If you are travelling to Ockley, please travel to either Horsham or Dorking instead and speak to station staff for onward transport options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are at Ockley, please us the green button on the station help point for alternative transport options.