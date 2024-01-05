Sussex and Surrey travel report: Vehicles stuck in water as roads flooded and blocked by trees
After heavy rain throughout the week, major travel disruption has been felt.
These roads are closed in Sussex this morning, according to AA Traffic News:
– A272 between Petworth and Wisborough Green. The road was closed due to fallen tree last night, around 10.30pm, both ways between Kingspit Lane and Crimbourne Lane;
– Midhurst: One lane closed due to flooding on A3 both ways from Midhurst turn off to A325 Woolmer Road;
– Crawley: Road closed due to flooding on A264 Crawley Road Westbound from A2220 Horsham Road to Tower Road. Queues have been reported ‘on the opposite side’;
– Barnham: Road closed and slow traffic due to flooding and two stalled vehicles on A29 Westergate Street both ways from A259 to Hook Lane. An AA report read: “Vehicles ignoring the cones have gotten stuck in the flooding.”
– Alfriston: Road closed due to flooding on The Street both ways between Clapham Lane and Lullington Road. Alongside the Cuckmere River.
– Hailsham: Slow traffic and ‘impassable’ due to flooding on Michelham Priory Road, both ways from Coldharbour Road to Arlington Road West.
– Lunsford’s Cross: Road closed due to fallen tree on Peartree Lane both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road. Motorists are advised to ‘approach with care’.
– Barcombe: Road closed due to flooding on Barcombe Mills Road both ways between A26 and High Street.
Other incidents reported by the AA:
Reports a two-car collision on A24 at A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout). Traffic is said to be coping well.
The AA reported: “Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”
The A24 was closed northbound from Washington to the Pulborough Bridge last night (Thursday) after heavy water off the South Downs in Steyning. See photos and video from the scene in this article.
A yellow rain warning had been issued by the Met Office on Thursday and expired at 3am today.
"Drivers in the South East of England are advised that a number of roads are either closed or partially closed due to flooding,” a spokesperson for National Highways said.
"As a result, a number of roads were flooded and full closures, partial closures and slip closures were put in place.”
The closures in place are as follows:
– M25 junction 9 (Leatherhead) to 10 (A3) clockwise: Two lanes of four closed;
– A3 within A247 junction: Entry slip road closure;
– A34 between A4183 (Abingdon) and A415: Southbound carriageway closure;
– A34 between A420 and A44 (Oxford): Full closure in both directions;
– A421 between M1 junction 13 and A6 (Bedford): Full closure in both directions;
– A3 between A272 (Petersfield) and B3006: One of two lanes closed in both directions.