Multiple roads are flooded or blocked by fallen trees in Sussex this morning (Friday, January 5).

After heavy rain throughout the week, major travel disruption has been felt.

These roads are closed in Sussex this morning, according to AA Traffic News:

– A272 between Petworth and Wisborough Green. The road was closed due to fallen tree last night, around 10.30pm, both ways between Kingspit Lane and Crimbourne Lane;

Flooding on the A286 between Midhurst and Easebourne at the Mill bridge. Photo taken by Tim West

– Midhurst: One lane closed due to flooding on A3 both ways from Midhurst turn off to A325 Woolmer Road;

– Crawley: Road closed due to flooding on A264 Crawley Road Westbound from A2220 Horsham Road to Tower Road. Queues have been reported ‘on the opposite side’;

– Barnham: Road closed and slow traffic due to flooding and two stalled vehicles on A29 Westergate Street both ways from A259 to Hook Lane. An AA report read: “Vehicles ignoring the cones have gotten stuck in the flooding.”

– Alfriston: Road closed due to flooding on The Street both ways between Clapham Lane and Lullington Road. Alongside the Cuckmere River.

The A24 was closed northbound from Washington to the Pulborough Bridge last night (Thursday) after heavy water off the South Downs in Steyning. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

– Hailsham: Slow traffic and ‘impassable’ due to flooding on Michelham Priory Road, both ways from Coldharbour Road to Arlington Road West.

– Lunsford’s Cross: Road closed due to fallen tree on Peartree Lane both ways from A269 Ninfield Road to Turkey Road. Motorists are advised to ‘approach with care’.

– Barcombe: Road closed due to flooding on Barcombe Mills Road both ways between A26 and High Street.

Other incidents reported by the AA:

Reports a two-car collision on A24 at A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout). Traffic is said to be coping well.

The AA reported: “Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”

The A24 was closed northbound from Washington to the Pulborough Bridge last night (Thursday) after heavy water off the South Downs in Steyning. See photos and video from the scene in this article.

A yellow rain warning had been issued by the Met Office on Thursday and expired at 3am today.

"Drivers in the South East of England are advised that a number of roads are either closed or partially closed due to flooding,” a spokesperson for National Highways said.

"As a result, a number of roads were flooded and full closures, partial closures and slip closures were put in place.”

