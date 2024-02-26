Sussex and Surrey travel: Road closed following flooding and delays on roads causes disruption
The AA has reported a number of delays and road closures across Sussex has caused a number of disruptions to road travel.
Worthing:
Delays of one minute on Grove Lodge Roundabout Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).
Arundel:
Delays of two minutes on the A27 The Causeway Westbound in West Sussex.
Polegate:
Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A27 Lewes Road Westbound in Polegate.
Hastings:
Road closed due to flooding on A21 both ways between A2100 London Road and A28 Westfield Lane.
Brighton:
Exit ramp partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound at A23 London Road.
Surrey:
Delays of nine minutes on the M25 clockwise between M25 and J6 A22 (Godstone).