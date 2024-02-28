Sussex and Surrey travel: Roads closed following flooding and delays on roads causes disruption
The AA has reported a number of delays and road closures across Sussex has caused a number of disruptions to road travel.
Arundel: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway Eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road.
Littlehampton: Severe delays of eleven minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between B2259 Flansham Lane and Church Lane.
Newhaven: Denton Road is closed due to flooding both ways from Heighton Road to Avis Close.
Lewes: Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex.
Hove: Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on A27 Westbound between Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) and A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).
Lancing: Delays of seven minutes on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).
Balcombe: Road closed due to flooding on Mill Lane both ways between Paddockhurst Lane and Haywards Heath Road.