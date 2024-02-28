Sussex and Surrey travel: Roads closed following flooding and delays on roads causes disruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The AA has reported a number of delays and road closures across Sussex has caused a number of disruptions to road travel.

Arundel: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway Eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road.

Littlehampton: Severe delays of eleven minutes on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between B2259 Flansham Lane and Church Lane.

Roads have been closed following flooding as well as delays are causing disruption to travel this morning (February 26).

Newhaven: Denton Road is closed due to flooding both ways from Heighton Road to Avis Close.

Lewes: Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex.

Hove: Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on A27 Westbound between Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) and A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).

Lancing: Delays of seven minutes on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).