Over in Surrey, there has been a serious collision overnight on the M25, according to AA Traffic News.

A traffic report read: “Severe delays, three lanes closed and queueing traffic for seven-miles due to crash investigation work on M25 anticlockwise from J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) to J7 M23. Congestion to J9 Leatherhead. Was closed since midnight after a serious accident.

"Severe delays of 107 minutes and delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J9 A243 (Leatherhead) and J7 M23 J8. Average speed five mph.”

In Shipley Bridge, Horley, the AA has reported queueing traffic, ‘due to flooding and a stalled vehicle’ on B2037 Antlands Lane both ways at Peeks Brook Lane.

There is also slow traffic on M25 clockwise from Clacket Lane Services to J6 A22 (Godstone).

In West Sussex, there has been a collision in Worthing this morning. An AA traffic notice read: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A2031 South Street both ways at Tarring Road.”

In Littlehampton, A284 Lyminster Road is reportedly flooded, south of the Crossbush traffic lights.

In Mid Sussex, a tree is said to have fallen in Partridge Green. A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on A281 both ways near B2116 Partridge Green Road.”

Flooding has been reported In Slaugham. The AA reported: “Flooding on Staplefield Road both ways from Slaugham Place to Coos Lane. Approach with care.”

Traffic is now back to normal on the A23 northbound at Bolney following an incident which caused slow traffic earlier this morning.

Only one incident has been reported in East Sussex. An AA notice read: “Flooding on Chalvington Road [Hailsham] both ways between Langtye Lane and Church Lane. Approach with care.”

Those planning to travel by train are urged to plan ahead this morning.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “The Met Office have issued warnings for rain today.

"Should there be flooding on the track or electricity supply/signal faults, trains may need to take alternative routes or be delayed, revised or cancelled.

Please allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey today.

"If you are travelling on our coastal routes today, please take care on platforms and surfaces as these may become slippery.

“To see if your train has been affected by weather related issues, you should check before you travel.