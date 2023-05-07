Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Coronation travel: No trains to or from London Victoria are running today due to engineering works, Southern Railway says

No Southern or Gatwick Express trains are running to or from London Victoria today (Sunday, May 7).

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 7th May 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:07 BST

Planned engineering works at London Victoria station has resulted in the closure of some lines.

The routes affected include: Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport; Southern between London Victoria and Epsom; Epsom Downs; East Grinstead; Brighton; Dorking; Horsham; Littlehampton; Bognor Regis; Worthing; Reigate; Selhurst; Ore and Portsmouth Harbour.

Southern Rail has said replacement buses will run between Clapham Junction and East Croydon via West Croydon.

Train tickets to London Victoria will be accepted on other services, including the London Underground, South Western Railway, Southern and Thameslink and London Overground.

Some trains will be diverted to operate to and from London Bridge, running to an amended timetable.

Some journey times will be extended and customers have been asked to check before they travel.

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

For more information, visit: www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work

