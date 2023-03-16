National Highways is warning drivers in Sussex and beyond about a series of upcoming overnight closures of the M25 at junction 10.

The closures are happening as part of a project to upgrade the junction, which begins on Friday, March 17.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “M25 junction 10 is one of the busiest junctions in the country, and the upgrade scheme will improve connections, safety, and create better journeys. As part of this, National Highways will need to close junction 10 and 11 at various times over the next few weeks.”

On Friday, March 17, the M25 will be closed anticlockwise overnight (9pm-6am) between junctions 11 for Chertsey and junction 10 for the A3.

The M25 closures are happening as part of a project to upgrade junction 10, which begins on Friday, March 17. Photo: Google Street View

From 9pm on Saturday, March 18, until 8am on Sunday, March 19, The M25 will be closed anticlockwise overnight between junctions 11 and 10. Drivers will be diverted from junction 11 along the A320 and A245 through Byfleet to join the A3 at Painshill.

From Monday, March 27, to Friday, March 31, the M25 will be closed clockwise overnight (9pm-6am) between junctions 9 for Leatherhead and junction 10. All vehicles under 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 8 (Reigate) along the A217, A240 and join the A3 at Tolworth. Vehicles over 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 9 (Leatherhead) along the A243, A309 and A307 through Esher and A245 to join the A3 at Painshill.

Diversion routes and more information can be found at nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/south-east/m25-junction-10.

