Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
29 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
4 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
4 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
7 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government

Sussex drivers warned about overnight M25 junction 10 closures: major upgrade starts this week

National Highways is warning drivers in Sussex and beyond about a series of upcoming overnight closures of the M25 at junction 10.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:24 GMT

The closures are happening as part of a project to upgrade the junction, which begins on Friday, March 17.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “M25 junction 10 is one of the busiest junctions in the country, and the upgrade scheme will improve connections, safety, and create better journeys. As part of this, National Highways will need to close junction 10 and 11 at various times over the next few weeks.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, March 17, the M25 will be closed anticlockwise overnight (9pm-6am) between junctions 11 for Chertsey and junction 10 for the A3.

Most Popular
The M25 closures are happening as part of a project to upgrade junction 10, which begins on Friday, March 17. Photo: Google Street View
The M25 closures are happening as part of a project to upgrade junction 10, which begins on Friday, March 17. Photo: Google Street View
The M25 closures are happening as part of a project to upgrade junction 10, which begins on Friday, March 17. Photo: Google Street View
Read More
New strikes at Haywards Heath College: teachers and support staff campaign for b...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From 9pm on Saturday, March 18, until 8am on Sunday, March 19, The M25 will be closed anticlockwise overnight between junctions 11 and 10. Drivers will be diverted from junction 11 along the A320 and A245 through Byfleet to join the A3 at Painshill.

From Monday, March 27, to Friday, March 31, the M25 will be closed clockwise overnight (9pm-6am) between junctions 9 for Leatherhead and junction 10. All vehicles under 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 8 (Reigate) along the A217, A240 and join the A3 at Tolworth. Vehicles over 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 9 (Leatherhead) along the A243, A309 and A307 through Esher and A245 to join the A3 at Painshill.

Diversion routes and more information can be found at nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/south-east/m25-junction-10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic information can be seen at www.nationalhighways.co.uk/traffic.

M25SussexDrivers