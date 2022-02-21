Sussex evening traffic update for Monday, February 21

Fallen power cables and trees are blocking some of the county’s roads this evening following recent stormy weather.

A number of routes are also experiencing congestion.

There is reported slow traffic on A2100 High Street both ways near the museum in Battle in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Sussex traffic and travel

Queueing traffic is being reported by the AA on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound in St Leonards.

The road is blocked due to fallen power cables from The Cross Inn to Rock Hill between Staplecross and Bodiam.

The AA is also reporting the road blocked due to fallen power cables on Station Road both ways from The Recycling Centre to Swan Road in Hailsham.

There is slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Delays are being reported on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road.

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident on Marine Parade both ways around Western Place.

The road is closed due to fallen power cables on the B2139 Storrington Road between Greenhurst Lane and Abingworth Crescent. The road etween Storrington and Horsham has been closed since Friday afternoon.

Traffic signal failure is being reported on the A24 Worthing Road at Buck Barn Crossroads. Approach with care.

A fallen tree has blocked the road in Two Mile Ash Road around Marlpost Road in Horsham.