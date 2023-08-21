Here is your evening traffic report for Sussex on Monday, August 21.

According to traffic reports, an air ambulance has just left the scene of a collision on the A259 at Halnaker. Two vehicles are said to have been involved in the collision, north of Chichester.

The road has been closed both ways from The Street to Thicket Lane since 5pm, resulting in heavy traffic in the area.

Meanwhile, the A259 is reportedly partially blocked in Bognor Regis after a collision involving a car and a barrier.

Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)

An AA Traffic spokesperson said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A259 Rowan Way both ways from Elbridge Avenue to Rowan Way.”

This comes after a collision on A259 Worthing Road in Littlehampton. The road was partly blocked after an accident ‘around Globe Place’.

Over in East Sussex, a multi-vehicle collision has been reported on the A27 in Alciston, near Drusillas Park.

An AA spokesperson said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, four vehicles involved on A27 both ways at Pound Lane (Berwick village turn-off). Mainly affecting eastbound traffic.”

In Horam, the A267 is reportedly partially blocked after a two-car collision. Delays have been reported both ways at Horebeech Lane.