Sussex evening travel update for Monday, April 25

Many of the roads across the county are experiencing delays and congestion this evening.

According to the AA, there is queueing traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound near the car dealership.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Eastbourne, there are delays on A2021 Kings Drive Northbound at Decoy Drive in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Traffic and travel

The AA is reporting slow traffic on A27 Eastbound at A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

Nearby there is also slow traffic on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

In the west of the county, slow traffic is being reported on A259 High Street Westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).

Nearby there are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

There is traffic congestion on A27 Chichester bypass both ways from A285 Portfield Way to B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout).

There are also delays on Spitalfield Lane both ways from A285 St Pancras to A286 Oaklands Way.