Sussex evening travel update for Thursday, April 28

There are reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a motorbike this evening on the B2247 in Dittons Road around Arun Way in Stone Cross, near Polegate.

The AA is also reporting queueing traffic on A2100 High Street both ways at Mount Street in the construction area in Battle. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Slow traffic is being reported on A27 Eastbound at A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

Traffic news

There are also delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road in Woodingdean.

The AA is reporting delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

In Worthing there is slow traffic on A24 Broadwater Street West Southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout). There are fFurther delays on A27 eastbound.

Traffic congestion is being reported on A272 both ways at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout). Congestion to A281 Brook Hill is also queuing southbound, the AA said.

A collision between a car and a motorbike is causing heavy traffic on A264 Horsham Road around Hayes Wood Road.