Sussex morning traffic updates: road traffic collision on A27 and potential 'lengthy delays' on A259

There has been a RTC in Shoreham.

Here are you morning traffic updates for Thursday, February 6.

A traffic colliswion on the A27 westbound at Patcham has been reported on the westbound exit slip road at the Patcham interchange. The report came in at around 7 am. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said it was a ‘minor incident’.

On the A2100 at Battle East, roadworks with temporary lights are continuing to cause delays westbound, especially during the morning rush.

There is delays on the A267 at cross in Hand near Heathfield roadworks with temporary lights causing delays at peak times as well.

In Lancing, A259 roadworks with temporary lights may cause lengthy delays during peak times.

Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement regarding the road traffic collision in Patcham on the A27.

The following information was sourced with the help of Sussex Traffic Watch and AA Roadwatch.