Sussex morning travel update for Friday, April 8

There are reports of an accident involving two cars involved on the A27 at A2038 King George VI Avenue (Hove turn off) in Brighton.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on the A27 before Sompting Road (Toby Carvery / Lyons Farm traffic lights) in Worthing.

There is queueing traffic on A259 Worthing Road at B2187 Horsham Road in the construction area, with a lane closure in place in Arundel.

The AA is also reporting queueing traffic on A27 Chichester bypass Eastbound before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).