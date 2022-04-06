Sussex morning travel update for Wednesday, April 6

Part of the A21 remains closed following a serious accident during the night involving five men.

The AA said on its traffic alert that the road is shut near Robertsbridge due to crash investigation work on the A21 London Road both ways between Church Lane and Silver Hill.

It said a detour is in operation on the B2244 from Sedlescombe to Hawkhurst, and A268 back to the A21 at Flimwell.

Elsewhere, there are reports of a collision involving two vehicles on B2036 Whitemans Green at Ardingly Road.

There are reports of slow traffic on the A27 at Sompting Road (Toby Carvery/Lyons Farm traffic lights).

Queueing traffic is being reported on A24 London Road Northbound before A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout) in Storrington.

There are also reports of queueing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction) in Arundel.