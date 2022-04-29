Sussex motorists warned to take care on the roads this Bank Holiday weekend following rise in serious collisions

Police said figures show that 21 people have died on Sussex roads since the start of the year, and there has been a 29 per cent rise in the number of serious collisions compared to the same period last year.

One example this year has included the death of cyclist and father-of-two Daniel Corrick, 43, from Haywards Heath, who died following a collision at the Boship roundabout near Hailsham on January 30.

Police said he died in hospital from his injuries, and his family described the devastation the incident has caused.

Sussex traffic.

Police added many of the tragic incidents have been caused as a result of the “fatal five” factors, which are driving at inappropriate and excess speed, drink and/or drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt, careless and anti-social driving, and being distracted while driving such as by using a mobile phone.

As a result of these recent tragic events, Superintendent James Collis is again reminding motorists to take road safety seriously.

He said: “We have seen more investment in roads policing in Sussex, but we are still seeing too many drivers putting the lives of themselves and other road users at risks

“Last year, 46 people were killed on roads in Sussex and 934 people were seriously injured. This has a devastating impact on families, individuals, and upon our communities.

“A split second of inattention or poor driving can change lives forever. Everyone using the roads has a personal responsibility to keep themselves safe and not put others at risk.”

At the start of April, Sussex Police launched Operation Downsway to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) on the roads and to target anti-social and dangerous drivers and riders to prevent further needless grief and loss for families.Roads policing officers are being supported by officers across the force to provide a highly visible presence on the road network, and to take enforcement action where necessary.

Police said using a variety of tactics including the latest technology in automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and drones, Sussex Police aims to reduce the “fatal five” factors which lead to people being killed or seriously injured on the roads.

In the first two weekends of April, Roads Policing Unit officers responded and completed 108 traffic offence reports (TORs) or conditional fixed penalty notices.

Eight arrests were made and a further 19 motorists were reported for summons. Meanwhile officers also issued 20 warnings for anti-social driving, while five vehicles were seized for either insurance or licence offences.

Superintendent Collis added: “We know that the fatal five offences are the main factors that cause serious road traffic collisions.