Sussex Police advise motorists to travel with caution after loose horses reported at Birling Gap
Sussex Police said that the loose horses were reported to be on Beachy Head Road at Birling Gap and are seeking to locate the owners.
Officers have also advised motorists to proceed with caution as they respond to the incident and have asked anyone with information about the horses to come forward.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are responding to reports of loose horses in Beachy Head Road, Birling Gap, this morning (Feb 9).
“Officers are seeking to locate the owner of the horses, and anyone with information that can help is asked to come forward.
“Motorists travelling to the area are advised to approach with caution while we respond to this incident.
“The owner or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 297 of 09/02.