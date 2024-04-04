Sussex Police launch targeted campaign to help keep people safe on roads of East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Operation Downsway launched in April in East Sussex and will run every weekend through the summer months.

The aim of the operation is:

Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the roads of West Sussex

Sussex Police have deployed an annual targeted operation to ensure drivers are safe on the road in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

Reducing the number of reported incidents of anti-social driving

Increase public confidence in local policing through increased visibility and patrols

Target those individuals who are prepared to drive on the roads in an anti-social or irresponsible manner.

Residents are also being encouraged to alert polce to road safety issues that are impacting their communities.

Working together with The Sussex Safer Road Partnership, the Casualty Reduction Team, the Safety Camera Team, and specialised Community Speed Watch groups, officers will provide a high visibility presence across our road network to make sure law-abiding road users including drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists can do so with confidence and in safety.

The campaign will include regular speed checks and will target anti-social driving and riding.

Eastbourne District Commander Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “The safety of our communities is hugely important to us. The fear of anti-social driving is greater for some than the fear of being a victim of crime.

“Our teams will conduct increased number of patrols and have provide a visible police presence with the objective to not only reassure our communities, but also aim of increasing public confidence in their Local Policing through road safety activities.

“It is important that we work together. By doing so, we can reduce the number of people who lose their lives or are seriously injured on the roads across East Sussex.

"I would encourage members of the public to help promote safer roads by reporting incidents of anti-social driving to Sussex Police or on-line via Operation Crackdown website in order that appropriate action can be taken where necessary.”