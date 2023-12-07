Sussex Police are on the hunt for a ‘number of suspects’ following a report of a man being assaulted following a crash in Eastbourne.

Police were called to Wilton Avenue in Eastbourne at around 11am on Thursday, December 7, to a report of a man being assaulted after a crash between a van and a BMW.

A man was found in a property with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening, and taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "An extensive search is ongoing for a number of suspects, involving the NPAS helicopter.

A police helicopter and emergency services are on the scene in Eastbourne following a traffic collision in Eastbourne today (December 7).

"There will be an increased police presence in the area while this search is ongoing, and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 399 of 07/12."