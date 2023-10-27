Sussex rail delays affecting services in Worthing, Littlehampton and Portsmouth
Lines have reopened in Sussex after delays affected multiple rail services – though delays are still expected.
A fault on a train in the Portslade area affected services towards Worthing, Littlehampton, Portsmouth and Southampton.
Lines have now reopened, though delays of up to 15 minutes are expected.
A statement from Southern Rail reads: "Services towards Worthing, Littlehampton, Portsmouth and Southampton are on the move once more.
“You can continue to use your normal route but please allow an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey.”