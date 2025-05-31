Sussex Rail Disruption: overnight engineering work to impact Brighton services

Overnight engineering work between Three Bridges and Brighton will cause significant disruption to train services in Sussex from late on Saturday 31 May until Sunday 1 June 2025.

The affected routes include Thameslink services between Bedford and Brighton and Southern services between London Victoria and Brighton.

Thameslink passengers should note that from the end of service on Saturday night until 08:15 on Sunday morning, buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Brighton.

For Southern passengers, the 00:02 service from London Victoria to Brighton early on Sunday will be diverted between Preston Park and Brighton via Hove, arriving later than scheduled. In addition, the 01:08 train from Haywards Heath to Eastbourne will not operate, and a replacement bus will run between these stations instead.

Further disruption is expected on Sunday, as from approximately 02:00 until around 08:30 in the morning, and again from about 23:30 until the end of service, buses will replace trains on routes between Three Bridges and Brighton, Lewes, Eastbourne, and Worthing.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their journeys in advance using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

For those travelling by replacement bus, guidance on accessibility, bicycles, and general travel advice is available on the Rail Replacement Services page. Pick-up and drop-off locations for replacement buses can be found by checking signage at stations or using the Find a Station tool.

Replacement services may be busier than usual, so additional time should be allowed for your journey.