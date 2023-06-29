Sussex rail passengers advised to check their journeys ahead of upcoming industrial action

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has urged customers to plan ahead, allow extra time and check trains before setting out for the station from Monday to Saturday, July 3-8 inclusive.

Train companies, including GTR, have been notified of a nationwide ban on overtime by the ASLEF union in this period.

To help customers plan, Southern and Thameslink will run an amended timetable with fewer services. This will give customers greater certainty on train times with fewer short-notice, on-the-day alterations.

Trains throughout the week will be busier than usual, especially in the peak hours. It is likely passengers will need to queue, and some may not be able to board the first service. Passengers should allow extra time to complete their journey.

Online journey planners such as nationalrail.co.uk will be updated from Friday, June 30 for trains on Monday to Friday, July 3-7 and by July 1 for Saturday, July 8.

Gatwick Express will not operate on any of the affected. However, the airport will be well served by Thameslink and Southern trains.

Trains that will be running on Saturday, July 8 will be extremely busy and passengers will need to queue. People attending Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park should plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey, or consider using alternative travel options.

Network operations director at Govia Thameslink Railway, Chris Fowler, said: “We're really sorry for the disruption this industrial action by ASLEF will cause our customers. Regrettably, we’ll be running an amended timetable with fewer trains from Monday to Saturday, July 3-8.

“By reducing service levels, we’ll have fewer short-notice, on-the-day alterations, which provides greater certainty for customers planning their journeys.