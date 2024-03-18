Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail reported at 7am that it had received ‘reports of a trespasser on the railway’ between Brighton and Worthing.

"Currently, all lines are at a stand whilst this incident is being looked into,” a social media statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Currently, no trains can run between Brighton and Worthing whilst we work with services to get everyone into a position of safety.

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

"If you are currently aboard a train between stations, please do not attempt to get off. Wait for information and on-board announcements.”

Southern confirmed at 7.30pm that all lines had re-opened and ‘everyone is in a position of safety’.

Delays of around 30 minutes remained ‘for a while longer’ before trains were back on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket acceptance remained in place to help passengers complete their journeys.

In a further update at 8.20am, Southern wrote: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected by this incident.