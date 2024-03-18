Sussex railway delays explained - All lines were 'at a stand'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported at 7am that it had received ‘reports of a trespasser on the railway’ between Brighton and Worthing.
"Currently, all lines are at a stand whilst this incident is being looked into,” a social media statement read.
"Currently, no trains can run between Brighton and Worthing whilst we work with services to get everyone into a position of safety.
"If you are currently aboard a train between stations, please do not attempt to get off. Wait for information and on-board announcements.”
Southern confirmed at 7.30pm that all lines had re-opened and ‘everyone is in a position of safety’.
Delays of around 30 minutes remained ‘for a while longer’ before trains were back on the move.
Ticket acceptance remained in place to help passengers complete their journeys.
In a further update at 8.20am, Southern wrote: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected by this incident.
“Don't forget, if you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to Delay Repay. For more information and to check your eligibility, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/journey-problems/delay-repay-compensation.”