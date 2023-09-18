The power to the railway line was cut after an emergency incident in West Sussex earlier this afternoon (Monday, September 18).

Southern Rail reported at 1.30pm that all lines were blocked through Worthing ‘due to a trespasser on the line’.

This came after a railway ‘line block’ was put in place earlier today due to ‘urgent repairs’ in the Littlehampton area.

“The power to the lines has been switched off in the interest of safety,” a spokesperson said, following the incident in Worthing.

"No trains will be able to move through Worthing until further notice.

“If you are currently on board a train that is at a stand, please remain on board and listen to announcements.”

Southern said at 1.50pm that the power had been restored as the trespasser ‘is clear of the railway’.

A social media statement read: “Services through the area have been delayed by up to 30 minutes, so please allow extra time to complete your journey.

“Some late running services may run to an amended calling pattern and call at less stations.

“Please check your journey before travelling by using online journey planners or station information screens.”