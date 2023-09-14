BREAKING
Sussex railway incident: Trains delayed due to 'passengers causing a disturbance'

Trains are on the move again after a incident involving passengers in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Southern Rail reported that trains were being delayed in the Worthing area around 1.50pm.

A statement on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We've received reports of passengers causing a disturbance on board a train in the Worthing area.

“Services towards Littlehampton, Barnham, Portsmouth and Southampton are being delayed. At this time we recommend waiting until the line has reopened.”

Southern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock imageSouthern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock image
Southern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock image

At 2pm, Southern said the line has reopened and ‘services are on the move once more’.

A spokesperson added: “If you're travelling towards Littlehampton, Barnham, Portsmouth and Southampton, you will need to allow an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey.”

