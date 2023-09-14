Trains are on the move again after a incident involving passengers in West Sussex.

Southern Rail reported that trains were being delayed in the Worthing area around 1.50pm.

A statement on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We've received reports of passengers causing a disturbance on board a train in the Worthing area.

“Services towards Littlehampton, Barnham, Portsmouth and Southampton are being delayed. At this time we recommend waiting until the line has reopened.”

Southern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock image

At 2pm, Southern said the line has reopened and ‘services are on the move once more’.