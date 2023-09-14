Sussex railway incident: Trains delayed due to 'passengers causing a disturbance'
Trains are on the move again after a incident involving passengers in West Sussex.
Southern Rail reported that trains were being delayed in the Worthing area around 1.50pm.
A statement on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We've received reports of passengers causing a disturbance on board a train in the Worthing area.
“Services towards Littlehampton, Barnham, Portsmouth and Southampton are being delayed. At this time we recommend waiting until the line has reopened.”
At 2pm, Southern said the line has reopened and ‘services are on the move once more’.
A spokesperson added: “If you're travelling towards Littlehampton, Barnham, Portsmouth and Southampton, you will need to allow an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey.”