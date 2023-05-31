Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex railway operator bans e-scooters: here’s what you need to know about the new rules coming in this week

Southern has announced that it is banning all e-scooters from its trains and stations this week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st May 2023, 18:30 BST

Starting from Thursday, June 1, Southern said ‘e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-unicycles and hoverboards’ will no longer be permitted ‘due to known safety risks with the batteries’.

A spokesperson said: “Under advice from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and following recommendations by the Rail Safety Standards Board (RSSB) and London Fire Brigade, our safety team along with many other rail companies have carried out a review of the risks of these items and decided they should be banned. This is because of the limited regulation around the lithium-ion battery which has the potential to cause harm should it malfunction.”

Southern has announced that it is banning all e-scooters from its trains and stations this week
The railway operator said it will also not allow e-scooters in its storage facilities or allow people to remove the battery and carry it separately. The vehicles are banned on rail replacement buses too. The company said e-bikes and mobility scooters are permitted, as are fully-folded manual scooters and skateboards.

Visit www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/on-board/bringing-a-bike.

