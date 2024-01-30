Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are no Southeastern, Southern nor Thameslink services running due to industrial action.

The strikes are the latest to take place amid a long-running dispute over pay between the Government and the ASLEF union.

A series of strikes are taking place between today and next Monday (February 5) affecting train companies across the UK. An overtime ban will be in place until Tuesday, February 6.

The strike, and overtime ban, will affect Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services, the train company confirmed.

ASLEF’s general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it has now been a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport. It's clear they do not want to resolve this dispute.

“Many of our members have now not had a single penny increase to their pay in half a decade, during which inflation soared and with it the cost of living. Train drivers didn't even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when they worked throughout as keyworkers, risking their lives to allow NHS and other workers to travel.

“The government has now tried their old trick of changing the rules when they can't win and brought in Minimum Service Levels legislation. But this new law, as we told officials during the consultation period, won't ease industrial strife. It will likely just make it worse.

Southern train (File image)

“There's no excuse. The government and train operating companies must come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways.”

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “Passengers are being targeted by Aslef’s decision to go on strike, despite union bosses having an offer on the table that would take train drivers’ average salary up to £65,000 for a four-day week.

“While the RMT, TSSA and Unite have all agreed deals for their members, Aslef’s leadership isn’t even putting the fair offer on the table to a vote of their members.

