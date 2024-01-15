Sussex railway to be affected by new train strikes: The important dates you need to know
Train drivers will take strike action in January and February in a long-running dispute over pay.
A series of strikes will take place between Tuesday, January 30 and Monday, February 5. An overtime ban will be in place from Monday, January 29 until Tuesday, February 6.
The strike, and overtime ban, will affect Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services, train company confirmed.
A spokesperson for ASLEF said: “Train drivers haven't had a pay increase since 2019, we are seeking a fair pay deal for our members who have been experiencing real terms pay cuts.”
ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan added: “We won’t want to be in action, we don’t want to be losing money and we do not want to be hurting the travelling public but we find ourselves 16 months into a pay dispute. We’re in this for the long haul.”