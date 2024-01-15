Another round of train strikes will affect trains in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train drivers will take strike action in January and February in a long-running dispute over pay.

A series of strikes will take place between Tuesday, January 30 and Monday, February 5. An overtime ban will be in place from Monday, January 29 until Tuesday, February 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike, and overtime ban, will affect Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services, train company confirmed.

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

A spokesperson for ASLEF said: “Train drivers haven't had a pay increase since 2019, we are seeking a fair pay deal for our members who have been experiencing real terms pay cuts.”