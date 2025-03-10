Sussex Road Closures: Disruptions expected overnight on A27 and near London Gatwick

Drivers across Sussex should prepare for significant delays as overnight road closures take effect from 8pm tonight, Monday 10th March, until 6am on Tuesday.

Essential roadworks will impact key routes, with diversions in place.

The A21 will be closed in both directions between John's Cross roundabout and the A28 Westfield Lane junction at Hastings North.

The A22 eastbound fast slip road at the Cophall roundabout onto the A27 eastbound will also be closed. At Gatwick Airport, the A23 eastbound will be shut between the North Terminal and South Terminal roundabouts.

The A23 northbound exit slip road at the Hickstead A2300 junction and the A23 southbound entry slip road at Pyecombe will be closed, as well as the A23 northbound exit slip road at Pease Pottage.

On the A27, the westbound carriageway will be closed between the A270 Lewes Road junction and Patcham, including the Falmer and Hollingbury entry slip roads.

The eastbound A27 will also be shut between Patcham and Hollingbury, including all slip roads. Further west, the A27 westbound at the Adur Flyover A283 junction exit and entry slip roads will be closed.

The A27 eastbound at the Ford Road roundabout in Arundel eastern quadrant will also be affected.

Motorists have been advised to check live traffic updates, allow extra time for journeys, and use alternative routes where possible to avoid delays.