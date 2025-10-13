Sussex road closures tonight: A27 and A259 amongst routes affected

Drivers across Sussex are being warned to expect disruption tonight (Monday, 13 October) from 8 pm till 6 am.

A series of key routes will be shut in both directions as maintenance crews carry out scheduled works across the county.

The A21 will be closed in both directions between the John’s Cross roundabout and the Flimwell crossroads, while the A259 will also be shut between Winchelsea and Rye.

Further inland, the A26 will close both directions between the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven, with drivers advised to plan ahead and follow local diversions.

Overnight works in Sussex.

In West Sussex, sections of the A27 eastbound will be affected, between the Portfield roundabout in Chichester and the Tangmere roundabout, and again between Crossbush at Arundel and Clapham, near West Worthing.

The A27 eastbound link road for the northbound A23 at Patcham will also be shut, along with the A23 northbound exit slip at the Muddleswood (B2117) junction.

Meanwhile, Sutton Avenue and Steyne Road in Seaford are closed in both directions overnight.

Motorists are urged to check travel updates before setting out and allow extra time for their journeys.