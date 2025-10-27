Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Monday, October 27.

There has been an incident in Chailey. The AA Road Watch report reads: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to a crash.

“Two cars involved on A275 both ways at Markstakes Lane.”

Meanwhile, there has been an update on the A27 Southwick tunnel closure. The latest statement from National Highways reads: Emergency works within the A27 eastbound Southwick Tunnel are nearing completion, and the full closure is expected to be lifted shortly.

"At this time, traffic continues to be diverted via the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs.”

In other traffic news, the roadworks on the A21 Hurst Green continue to cause delays on both approaches.