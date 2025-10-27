Sussex traffic: A27 Southwick Tunnel remains closed and multi-vehicle collision

By Henry Bryant
Published 27th Oct 2025, 08:19 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Monday 27 October, 2025
Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Monday, October 27.

There has been an incident in Chailey. The AA Road Watch report reads: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to a crash.

“Two cars involved on A275 both ways at Markstakes Lane.”

Meanwhile, there has been an update on the A27 Southwick tunnel closure. The latest statement from National Highways reads: Emergency works within the A27 eastbound Southwick Tunnel are nearing completion, and the full closure is expected to be lifted shortly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Monday, October 27.placeholder image
Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Monday, October 27.

"At this time, traffic continues to be diverted via the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs.”

In other traffic news, the roadworks on the A21 Hurst Green continue to cause delays on both approaches.

Related topics:SussexA27National Highways
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice