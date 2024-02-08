Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of Lewes Road near Selmeston is reportedly closed after a tanker ‘hit a tree’, according to AA Traffic News.

The collision is affecting the road eastbound from the A26 (Beddingham Roundabout) to Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout), the AA has said. Westbound has now reopened.

Photos show the vehicle has left the road and is awaiting recovery.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.