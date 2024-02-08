BREAKING

A road in East Sussex is closed following reports of a tanker hitting a tree.
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 17:22 GMT
Part of Lewes Road near Selmeston is reportedly closed after a tanker ‘hit a tree’, according to AA Traffic News.

The collision is affecting the road eastbound from the A26 (Beddingham Roundabout) to Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout), the AA has said. Westbound has now reopened.

Photos show the vehicle has left the road and is awaiting recovery.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Nearby, there are ‘severe’ delays; the A26 New Road, between Beddingham and South Heighton, is experiencing delays of eleven minutes and increasing, while Southerham is facing delays of eight minutes and increasing on the A27 eastbound.

