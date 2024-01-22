Sussex Traffic and Travel: Delays across the county following multiple collisions and level crossing fault
Delays are affecting travel across Sussex this evening, here’s where:
POLEGATE:
Delays to rail travel have occurred in the Polegate area following a fault with the level crossing barriers.
In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “There's a fault with the level crossing barriers at Polegate.
“Trains are having to run at a reduce speed through the area.
"Services that pass through Polegate may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.
“You can continue to use your normal route but please allow extra time to complete your journey.”
CHICHESTER:
One lane is closed due to a broken down lorry on the Westbound A27 between the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and the Emsworth Services.
BEXHILL:
The A259 Little Common Road is partly blocked eastbound due to a collision at the B2182 Cooden Sea Road.
LEWES:
The A27 is partly blocked westbound due to a collision around the A26 Beddingham roundabout.
FALMER:
Delays are likely on all approaches to AMEX Stadium ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s match versus Wolverhampton Wanderers at 7.45pm including the A23 southbound Pyecombe to Patcham, A27 Eastbound towards Falmer and the Falmer Road both ways.