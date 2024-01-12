Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A22, A24 and M23 due to collisions and a stalled vehicle
Traffic delays are causing issues across Sussex today. Here’s where:
Chichester
There are ‘severe’ delays in and around Chichester.
In Runcton, B2166 Lagness Road Westbound between Chalcraft Lane and Vinnetrow Road is experiencing delays of twelve minutes, with an average speed of 10 mph.
There are also delays of ten minutes and increasing on A259 Westbound in Colworth. Average speed is 10 mph.
Burgess Hill
There have been reports of a collision on South Road.
The AA has said traffic is coping well, but travel may be affected both ways near Station Road.
Wych Cross
Reports of a collision on A22 Lewes Road both ways near Hindleap Lane (Wych Cross). According to the AA, traffic is coping well.
Upper Beeding
There are currently delays on A283 Shoreham Road due to temporary traffic signals here.
Ashington
Reports of a stalled vehicle on A24 London Road at Hole Street, according to the AA.
The AA said traffic is coping well and police are reportedly en route to investigate.
Horley
Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M23 Northbound at J9 (Gatwick Airport).
The AA said recovery has been completed, but residual delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.
Westham
Eastbourne Road has closed due to emergency repairs, according to the AA. Reportedly affecting traffic both ways from Rattle Road to Hobney Rise.
Polegate
Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work are causing delays on A2270 Eastbourne Road near Broad Road.