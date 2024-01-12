Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A22, A24 and M23 due to collisions and a stalled vehicle

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Friday, January 12).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic delays are causing issues across Sussex today. Here’s where:

Chichester

There are ‘severe’ delays in and around Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World

In Runcton, B2166 Lagness Road Westbound between Chalcraft Lane and Vinnetrow Road is experiencing delays of twelve minutes, with an average speed of 10 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also delays of ten minutes and increasing on A259 Westbound in Colworth. Average speed is 10 mph.

Burgess Hill

There have been reports of a collision on South Road.

The AA has said traffic is coping well, but travel may be affected both ways near Station Road.

Wych Cross

Reports of a collision on A22 Lewes Road both ways near Hindleap Lane (Wych Cross). According to the AA, traffic is coping well.

Upper Beeding

There are currently delays on A283 Shoreham Road due to temporary traffic signals here.

Ashington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports of a stalled vehicle on A24 London Road at Hole Street, according to the AA.

The AA said traffic is coping well and police are reportedly en route to investigate.

Horley

Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M23 Northbound at J9 (Gatwick Airport).

The AA said recovery has been completed, but residual delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.

Westham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Road has closed due to emergency repairs, according to the AA. Reportedly affecting traffic both ways from Rattle Road to Hobney Rise.

Polegate