Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27 and A23 plus multiple collisions across county

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Monday, March 18.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton

A collision has caused delays both ways on Fitzalan Road at the Littlehampton Academy, according to AA Traffic News.

Crawley

Here's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National WorldHere's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National World
Here's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National World
Most Popular

There have been reports of a collision which has caused delays on Ifield Drive both ways near Ifield Station, according to AA Traffic News.

Burgess Hill

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are slight delays on Isaacs Lane due to temporary traffic signals in place for utility work.

Cowfold

There is reportedly heavy traffic on A272 both ways around A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Falmer

Slow traffic on A27 both ways before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Congestion to Stanmer and Lewes. There are currently delays of five minutes on Ashcombe Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

Brighton

Delays of two minutes on A23 London Road Southbound between Patcham Place and Carden Avenue. Nearby, there are delays of three minutes on A23 Stanford Avenue Southbound in Preston.

Related topics:SussexA27LittlehamptonCrawley