Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27 and A23 plus multiple collisions across county
and live on Freeview channel 276
Littlehampton
A collision has caused delays both ways on Fitzalan Road at the Littlehampton Academy, according to AA Traffic News.
Crawley
There have been reports of a collision which has caused delays on Ifield Drive both ways near Ifield Station, according to AA Traffic News.
Burgess Hill
There are slight delays on Isaacs Lane due to temporary traffic signals in place for utility work.
Cowfold
There is reportedly heavy traffic on A272 both ways around A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).
Falmer
Slow traffic on A27 both ways before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Congestion to Stanmer and Lewes. There are currently delays of five minutes on Ashcombe Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).
Brighton
Delays of two minutes on A23 London Road Southbound between Patcham Place and Carden Avenue. Nearby, there are delays of three minutes on A23 Stanford Avenue Southbound in Preston.