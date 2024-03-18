Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton

A collision has caused delays both ways on Fitzalan Road at the Littlehampton Academy, according to AA Traffic News.

Crawley

There have been reports of a collision which has caused delays on Ifield Drive both ways near Ifield Station, according to AA Traffic News.

Burgess Hill

There are slight delays on Isaacs Lane due to temporary traffic signals in place for utility work.

Cowfold

There is reportedly heavy traffic on A272 both ways around A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Falmer

Slow traffic on A27 both ways before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Congestion to Stanmer and Lewes. There are currently delays of five minutes on Ashcombe Roundabout Westbound between A27 and A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

Brighton