Sussex traffic and travel: Delays on A27 and A259 due to roadworks
Chichester
Usual rush hour delays here. Queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Delays here are currently reaching ten minutes but are reportedly easing.
Nearby, there are also delays between the Bognor Road Roundabout and A285 Portfield Way.
Cowfold
Traffic congestion on A272 both ways at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).
Barcombe
Mill Lane is still closed both ways between Paddockhurst Lane and Haywards Heath Road due to flooding.
Worthing
Delays on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout).
Pyecombe
There are reports of a stalled vehicle on A23 London Road at A273, through traffic is reportedly coping well. Police are en route to investigate, according to AA Traffic News.
Brighton and Hove
Delays of six minutes, and increasing, on Patcham By-Pass Southbound between A23 London Road and A23 Preston Road.
Eastbourne
Temporary traffic signals are in place at Selmeston Road due to construction on A2021 Kings Drive.
Bexhill
Traffic is moving slowly along the A259 in Bexhill due to temporary traffic signals in place for electricity work.
Affecting the A259 Barnhorn Road at Sandhurst Lane.
Hastings
Slow traffic on A2690 Queensway both ways from Napier Road to Haven Brook Avenue.
Nearby, there are delays on Sedlescombe Road North Northbound between A21 London Road and A21 Sedlescombe Road North.