Sussex traffic and travel: Several road closures across the county and delays on A27

The roads are much quieter this week due to it being half term, but there are many road closures and works currently in place across the county.

Here’s where to look out for on your commute this morning:

Chichester

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Tuesday, February 13). Photo: National World

There have been reports of a collision in New Road near Claypit Lane, according to AA Traffic News.

Traffic is reportedly coping well.

Arundel

There are minor delays on The Causeway in Arundel.

Delays of two minutes and increasing are affecting traffic on the A27 westbound.

Bognor

There is currently give take traffic due to telecoms work on Ley Road – affecting travel both ways at Summerley Lane.

Traffic appears to be coping well.

Worthing

Road closed due to gas main work on Shakespeare Road both ways from A259 Cowper Road to A2031 Tarring Road.

Traffic is slow by the railway station, with temporary traffic lights in place due to electricity work on Railway Approach near The Grand Victoria Hotel.

Rother

A collision near Cackle Street on the B2096 is affecting travel both ways from South Lane to Penhurst Lane.

The road is currently partially blocked, but traffic is coping well, according to AA Traffic News.

Seaford

There are multiple roads closed in Seaford.

Closures are in place in both Alfriston Road and Sutton Avenue due to tree cutting. Further down, there is give take traffic due to gas main work on Sutton Avenue both ways at Kingston Avenue.

Alfriston

There are minor delays on the A27 Lewes Road Westbound near Polegate.

This is due to temporary traffic signals for telecoms work at The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn off).#

Delays are currently increasing and the average speed is 10mph, according to AA Traffic News.

Brighton and Hove