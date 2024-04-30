Sussex traffic and travel: 'Severe' delays across the county
There are lots of delays across the county this morning as motorists make their way to work and school.
Here’s where is affected, according to AA Traffic News:
Chichester
‘Severe’ delays of ten minutes and increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
Nearby, there are also delays between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).
Clymping
Traffic is moving slowly on A259 Crookthorn Lane due to temporary traffic signals at B2233 Yapton Road.
Washington
Delays of seven minutes and increasing on A24 Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.
Worthing
Delays of six minutes and increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.
Shoreham
Delays of seven minutes and increasing on A27 Shoreham By-pass Eastbound between Dankton Lane and Coombes Road (Lancing College Traffic Lights).
Broadbridge Heath
Delays of four minutes and increasing on A24 Northbound between A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) and A264 (Great Daux Roundabout).
East Grinstead
Delays of five minutes on A22 Northbound between Park Lane and B2110.
Nearby, there are delays of three minutes on A22 Eastbourne Road Northbound between B2110 and A264 Copthorne Road.
Hailsham
Delays of seven minutes and increasing on A22 Hailsham Bypass Northbound between Bay Tree Lane and Arlington Road West.
Nearby, there are delays of six minutes and increasing on Boship Roundabout Northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.
Hastings
Slow moving traffic in the Silverhill area due to a road closure on Theaklen Driv e both ways from Menzies Road to Ponswood Ro ad.