Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning.

Delays are affecting travel across Sussex this morning. Here’s where:

Clymping

‘Severe’ delays of eleven minutes and increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between Stanhorn Grove and Church Lane, according to the AA.

The average speed here is 10 mph.

Crawley

Balcombe Road is partially blocked and experiencing slow traffic due to a collision between three vehicles, according to the AA.

B2036 both ways from The Cowdray Arms pub to M23 J10A is currently affected.

Billingshurst

Adversane Lane B2133 is partially blocked and experiencing heavy traffic due to a collision, according to the AA.

Both ways from A29 Stane Street to Marringdean Road are affected.

Pulborough

Station Road is reportedly blocked due to a sinkhole on A283 both ways at Waters Edge, as reported by the AA.

Haywards Heath

A collision has reportedly taken place on B2036 London Road, according to the AA.

Both ways near Haywards Heath Road are affected, but traffic is reportedly coping well.

Chichester

Delays of five minutes and increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

The average speed here is 10 mph.

Arundel

Delays of six minutes and increasing on A27 Westbound between Arundel Road and The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout).

The average speed here is reportedly 10 mph.

Shoreham

Delays of four minutes are increasing on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Eastbound between A27 and Coombes Road (Lancing College traffic lights).

The average speed here is currently 15 mph.

Brighton

Slow traffic has been reported in the construction area along A23 London Road both ways at Varndean Road.

There are delays of six minutes, and increasing, on London Road Southbound between A23 Patcham By-Pass and A23 Preston Road, according to the AA.