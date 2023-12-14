Sussex traffic and travel: 'severe' delays on A27, A259 and A22 with reports of a stalled truck in Lancing
Delays are affecting travel across Sussex this morning. Here’s where’s affected:
Washington
There are severe delays of eleven minutes and increasing on A24 London Road Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.
The average speed here is 10mph.
Chichester
The usual delays are in place here currently with queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a stalled truck on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound from A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).
There are also delays of eight minutes and increasing on Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights). Average speed here is 10mph.
Beddingham
Delays of seven minutes and easing on A27 Westbound between Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout). Average speed here is 20mph.
Polegate
Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).
Average speed here is 15mph.