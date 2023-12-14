Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning.

Delays are affecting travel across Sussex this morning. Here’s where’s affected:

Washington

There are severe delays of eleven minutes and increasing on A24 London Road Northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World

The average speed here is 10mph.

Chichester

The usual delays are in place here currently with queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a stalled truck on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound from A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).

There are also delays of eight minutes and increasing on Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights). Average speed here is 10mph.

Beddingham

Delays of seven minutes and easing on A27 Westbound between Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout). Average speed here is 20mph.

Polegate

Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout).