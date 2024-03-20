Sussex traffic and travel: 'Severe delays' on Chichester A27 and collision on A24

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Wednesday, March 20.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:15 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 09:08 GMT
Chichester

Motorists in the city centre are experiencing ‘severe delays’ this morning.

Traffic is currently queueing on the A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), and between the A259 Bognor Road Roundabout and A285 Portfield Way.

Here's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National WorldHere's your travel update across Sussex. Photo: National World
Worthing

Reports of queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.

Shoreham

Slow traffic on A283 Steyning Road Southbound before A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off).

Newhaven

The A26 is reportedly partially blocked due to a stalled car. Traffic is slow both ways from Southease Train Station to The Hollow, according to AA Traffic News.

