Sussex Traffic: Chichester Goodwood Revival delays increasing and crash reported in Worthing

Here are your Sussex traffic updates for Friday, September 12.

Delays are expected due to the Goodwood Revival Festival, with road closures and other restrictions in place until late on Monday, the 15th of September, on roads between Goodwood Aerodrome and up Kennel Hill to the Racecourse.

Campers arrived early on Thursday. Roads near Chichester, including the A27 are expected to have delays due to the event.

Meanwhile, there are severe delays of on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).

In Worthing, there were reports of a crash in the early morning on Tarring Road Eastbound from Elm Grove to Grand Avenue. Traffic is said to be coping well.

This traffic information was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.