Sussex Traffic: Chichester Goodwood Revival delays increasing and crash reported in Worthing

By Henry Bryant
Published 12th Sep 2025, 08:43 BST
Here are your Sussex traffic updates for Friday, September 12.

Delays are expected due to the Goodwood Revival Festival, with road closures and other restrictions in place until late on Monday, the 15th of September, on roads between Goodwood Aerodrome and up Kennel Hill to the Racecourse.

Campers arrived early on Thursday. Roads near Chichester, including the A27 are expected to have delays due to the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there are severe delays of on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).

Sussex traffic updates for Friday, September 12.placeholder image
Sussex traffic updates for Friday, September 12.

In Worthing, there were reports of a crash in the early morning on Tarring Road Eastbound from Elm Grove to Grand Avenue. Traffic is said to be coping well.

This traffic information was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.

Related topics:SussexWorthingTrafficRacecourse
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice