A272 Bolney – there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on Cowfold Road around the A23 (Bolney Cross).
A271 Battle – temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on North Trade Road near Claverham Community College.
A24 Worthing – lanes are closed for gas main work on Broadwater Road northbound near Queen Street.
A272 Cuckfield – there are temporary traffic signals for water main work in the village at B2184 Tylers Green.
Seaford – Crouch Lane is closed for water main work. The road is closed both ways between Steyne Road and High Street.
A27 near Southwick – the road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic due to stalled car on Shoreham By-Pass eastbound at A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Holmbush turn off).
Fontwell – Arundel Road is closed both ways from Fontwell Services to the A27. Fire department activity after earlier accident.