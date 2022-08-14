Sussex traffic evening update: Sunday, August 14

Here’s the latest traffic news from the roads across Sussex this evening (Sunday, August 14).

By Lawrence Smith
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 6:57 pm

A272 Bolney – there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on Cowfold Road around the A23 (Bolney Cross).

A271 Battle – temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on North Trade Road near Claverham Community College.

A24 Worthing – lanes are closed for gas main work on Broadwater Road northbound near Queen Street.

Sussex traffic and travel

A272 Cuckfield – there are temporary traffic signals for water main work in the village at B2184 Tylers Green.

Seaford – Crouch Lane is closed for water main work. The road is closed both ways between Steyne Road and High Street.

A27 near Southwick – the road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic due to stalled car on Shoreham By-Pass eastbound at A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Holmbush turn off).

Fontwell – Arundel Road is closed both ways from Fontwell Services to the A27. Fire department activity after earlier accident.

