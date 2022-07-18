Southern Rail has announced that it will be running a reduced service today and tomorrow due to severe hot weather conditions.

The company has advised people to travel only if the journey is essential.

Stagecoach South East announced that Bexhill route 97 will be on diversion due to the Gunters Lane road closure. Buses will divert via Little Common Road, Combe Valley Way, London Road, Ninfield Road and Turkey Road.

Sussex traffic

The company also said that Eastbourne’s Langney Rise will be closed from its junction with The rising to Hide Hollow Roundabout. Loop and 1X services will divert via Pembury Road, Sevenoaks Road and Kingfisher Drive for the duration of these works. Eastbourne’s Milnthorpe Road will be closed today. Service 3/3A/4 will divert via Beachy Head Road and Darley Road for the duration of these works.