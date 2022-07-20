Sussex traffic morning update: Wednesday, July 20

Here’s the latest traffic news from Sussex this morning (Wednesday, July 20).

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 7:21 am

Hove – the A270 Old Shoreham Road is now open again after yesterday evening’s road accident.

Hastings – there are reports that Clifton Road is partially blocked due to a crash between B2093 Old London Road and Frederick Road.

Brighton – there are reports of a collision involving two cars on the A259 King’s Road both ways near Queensbury Mews, but AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well.

Sussex traffic and travel

Southern Rail has announced that most services are expected to run normally today. The exceptions so far are Clapham Junction to Watford Junction, which are suspended until further notice, and Tattenham Corner to London Bridge, which are likely to be disrupted with alterations and cancellations.

Stagecoach South East has announced for Eastbourne: “Due to bus availability, some of our local services may not have all the buses they need. You might experience a delay in waiting for your next bus.”

Sussex
