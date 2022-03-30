An ambulance is at the scene of a two-vehicle collision outside Chichester. Kennel Hill is partially blocked between Pook Lane and Goodwood Racecourse, resulting in heavy traffic.

A lane is closed on the M23 at Crawley due to a stalled van.

The exit ramp is blocked due at Junction 10 A264 Copthorne Way. Traffic is said to be coping well.

Sussex evening traffic report

In Partridge Green, near Horsham, there are 'severe delays' on A272 Westbound between Wineham Lane and A281 (Village Hall roundabout).

Slow traffic has been reported on A259 High Street both ways at A283 Old Shoreham Road. There are delays on all approaches.

Minor delays have been reported on A27 Warren Road westbound between Warren Close and A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner).

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, there are queues on A259 Marine Parade in Brighton, both ways at Lower Rock Gardens. Congestion is backed up to the Pier, and back to Kemp Town. This is due to temporary traffic lights, in place until tomorrow (Thursday).

There are also delays on B2123 Falmer Road southbound and eastbound around Warren Road.

'Severe delays' have been reported on A270 Lewes Road northbound between A23 Waterloo Place and Natal Road.