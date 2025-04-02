Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your evening traffic report for Sussex on Wednesday, April 2.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, a village road in the Rother district is closed.

A traffic notice read: "B2204 The Green, Catsfield – road traffic collision, road closed.

"Update: serious rtc ongoing road remains closed both ways."

According to an eye-witness, a motorbike was involved in the single-vehicle incident. Heavy traffic has been reported on the B2204 The Green northbound from Church Road to Blacksmiths Lane.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, there has been a collision in Eastbourne.

The AA reported: “Reports of very slow traffic due to crash on A259 Seaside Road both ways between Cavendish Place and B2106 Terminus Road.”

A27 is best avoided if possible – due to a planned roadworks and now also a car fire.

The AA told motorists: “Slow traffic and very slow traffic due to car fire on A27 Brighton Road at Ashcombe Hollow.”

The incident has been reported on the Ashcombe roundabout.

Meanwhile, ‘severe’ traffic delays have been reported on the A27 due to an ongoing lane closure for drainage works.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported: "A27 eastbound, queuing traffic from Hangleton to Hollingbury due to roadworks with temporary lane closures.

"A23 southbound also slow and queuing towards the Patcham interchange."

A lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways said works ‘have been paused for tonight’ to minimise disruption for those travelling to the Brighton vs Aston Villa match.

The project is expected to be finished by June 6.

In West Sussex, an incident has been reported on the M23.

The AA reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled car on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Lane one (of four) is now closed. Traffic was held around 18:44 and released around 18:48.”