Sussex traffic: Road closures and temporary lights across East Sussex
These are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Friday, October 31.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as several sets of roadworks continue across East Sussex.
Temporary traffic lights remain in place on the A2270 Eastbourne Road in Polegate and the A267 at Cross in Hand near Heathfield, with congestion likely during peak times.
Meanwhile, Whiteway between Seaford and Alfriston village is scheduled to close again in both directions from 8 am until approximately 4 pm for planned works.
There will be no through route between Seaford and Alfriston village or the A27 Drusillas roundabout during this period.