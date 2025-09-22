Sussex traffic: temporary lights on A259 road causing chaos and A27 delays

Here are your traffic updates for the morning of Monday, September 22.

In West Sussex, delays are increasing on the A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). The average speed is approximately ten mph.

Staying with Chichester, the A286 Stockbridge Road is scheduled to close bothways from today until 7th November for roadworks. A signed diversion will be in place.

In Worthing, delays of seven minutes on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting By-pass have been reported.

Staying with West, Washington is experiencing heavier traffic than usual on the A24 Northbound from the A283 Washington roundabout.

In East Sussex, delays are increasing on the A27 Westbound between the A27 (Milton Street turn off) and Loovers Lane (Firle turn off).

On the A259 at the Exceat Bridge near Seaford, three-way temporary lights continue to cause delays especially westbound. It’s expected to add an extra 20 minutes to journeys.

The traffic information in this article was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.